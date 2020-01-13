Cavaliers' Dylan Windler: Sidelined again Monday
Windler (lower leg) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Lakers.
Windler has yet to appear in a game in the NBA after suffering a left tibial stress reaction early in training camp. He was able to play in a pair of games in the G League before he aggravated the injury, and it's unclear when he'll be able to return to the court.
