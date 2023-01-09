Windler (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's matchup against the Jazz, Danny Cunningham of 850 ESPN Cleveland reports.

Windler has yet to make his season debut due to a sprained right ankle, but J.B. Bickerstaff said last Thursday that the 2019 first-round pick has progressed to limited on-court work, per Evan Dammarell of FearTheSword.com. It's unclear when Windler will be available, but even when he returns, he figures to face heavy restrictions and will be competing for playing time on a loaded Cavaliers' squad.