Cavaliers' Dylan Windler: Still out Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Windler (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Bulls.
Windler will miss yet another game due to a sore left knee. The 24-year-old hasn't played since March 26.
