The Cavaliers exercised Windler's $2.24 million team option for 2021-22 on Wednesday, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

In addition to Windler, the Cavaliers exercised the third-year options for Darius Garland and Kevin Porter, while Collin Sexton's fourth-year option was also picked up. Windler's first professional season was wiped out by a left leg stress fracture summered in training camp last summer that ultimately required surgery, but he enters 2020-21 in good health. With all of Kevin Love (calf), Matthew Dellavedova (back), Dante Exum (hip) and Porter (personal) ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Windler should open the season in head coach J.B. Bickerstaff's rotation.