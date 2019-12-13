Cavaliers' Dylan Windler: To be re-evaluated in two weeks
Windler (lower leg) will be re-evaluated in two weeks.
The Cavaliers will have Windler take a break from basketball activities as he continues to deal with a left lower leg stress reaction. He began experiencing symptoms related to the injury following a series of Cavs workouts and a G League stint.
