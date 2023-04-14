Windler (foot) has been ruled out for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the Knicks on Saturday, Kelsey Russo of The Athletic reports.
Windler appeared in just three regular-season games this year and will sit out the Cavaliers' first playoff game. It's unclear whether he'll be available at any point during the postseason.
