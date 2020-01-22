Windler underwent season-ending surgery Tuesday to address ongoing symptoms related to his left tibial stress reaction.

Windler, who initially sustained the injury during training camp, was able to return for two games in December-- both with the G League's Canton Charge -- before suffering a setback and ultimately opting for surgery. As such, Windler's rookie season will begin in 2020-21. A more concrete timetable for his return should emerge once he's cleared to resume basketball activities, though the early expectation is that the 2019 first-round pick will be near full strength by the time training camp starts up again next fall.