Windler underwent surgery Tuesday to address patella tendinopathy in his left knee, Kelsey Russo of The Athletic reports.

Windler has been battling knee issues for the last several weeks, and he's missed the last 12 games. The Belmont product is without a firm recovery timetable, but with less than four weeks remaining in the regular season, he almost certainly won't see the floor again until 2021-22. Across 31 appearances this season, Windler averaged 5.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 0.8 threes with a 44-34-78 shooting line.