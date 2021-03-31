Windler (knee) is doubtful for Thursday's game against the 76ers.
Windler will likely miss a third straight matchup, as the forward continues to deal with knee soreness. In 31 games played so far this year, Windler is averaging 5.2 points and 3.5 rebounds per outing.
