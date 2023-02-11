Windler (ankle/hamstring) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Bulls, Evan Dammarell of FearTheSword.com reports.

Windler has spent the entire season rehabbing an ankle sprain and more recently a hamstring injury, but will have a chance to play in Saturday's game. Although it would be unlikely that Windler is able to give it a go, he would certainly be under a heavy minutes restriction if active. Regardless, his questionable status is an encouraging sign for the 26-year-old wing.