Windler won't play in Wednesday's preseason contest against the 76ers due to a right ankle sprain, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Per Fedor, Windler picked up the minor ankle injury at the end of Tuesday's practice, but it isn't expected to be a major issue. However, due to Windler's injury history, the Cavaliers have elected to be cautious with the forward, who's in the mix for a starting job during the 2022-23 campaign. After Wednesday's matchup, Cleveland will have three more exhibition games before opening the regular season against the Raptors on Oct. 19.