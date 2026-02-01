The Cavaliers acquired Miller on Saturday in a three-team deal involving the Bulls and Kings, Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune reports.

In addition to Miller, the Cavaliers acquired Dennis Schroder and Keon Ellis, while Sacramento acquired De'Andre Hunter and Chicago received Dario Saric and two future second-round draft picks. Miller had been on a two-way deal with Chicago but had seen scarce playing time at the NBA level, appearing in just five games and playing 33 minutes in total. In order to open up a two-way slot for Miller, the Cavaliers waived Luke Travers in a corresponding move.