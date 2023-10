Bates tallied 16 points (6-12 FG, 4-9 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist over 23 minutes in Monday's 120-89 preseason win over Ra'anana.

Bates led all Cavaliers players in scoring, threes made and minutes played in Monday's exhibition contest, his third straight double-digit outing of the preseason. Bates has been a nice contributor for Cleveland so far in the preseason, averaging 12.7 points and 3.0 rebounds over 16.3 minutes in three contests.