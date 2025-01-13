Bates (knee) is out for Tuesday's game against the Pacers, Evan Dammarell of DownEuclid.com reports.
Bates is still managing a knee injury and is listed as out for the Cavaliers' matchup against the Pacers on Tuesday, but he figures to spend the majority of his time in the G League going forward. His next chance to play for the Cleveland Charge arrives Sunday against the Motor City Cruise.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Emoni Bates: Undergoes knee surgery•
-
Cavaliers' Emoni Bates: Gets another two-way deal•
-
Cavaliers' Emoni Bates: Plays nine minutes in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Emoni Bates: Sees extra run in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Emoni Bates: Leading scorer off bench in victory•
-
Cavaliers' Emoni Bates: Looks good against Hawks•