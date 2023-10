Bates produced 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-5 3PT), two rebounds, one steal and one block in 14 minutes during Tuesday's 108-107 preseason loss to Atlanta.

The 49th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Bates signed a two-way contract with the Cavaliers and is expected to spend plenty of time in the G League. He's definitely a project for the franchise, but it's clear that he offers plenty of long-term intrigue.