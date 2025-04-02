Bates (personal) is off the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Knicks.

Bates hasn't suited up for the Cavaliers since Feb. 12 while playing for the G League's Cleveland Charge. However, he missed the end of the Charge's season due to personal reasons. The 21-year-old finished the 2024-25 G League campaign with averages of 17.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 0.6 steals across 31.0 minutes per game over 23 appearances.