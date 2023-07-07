Bates signed a two-way contract with the Cavaliers on Friday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Bates was the No. 49 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and will likely spend most of his rookie season in the G League after signing a two-way deal. Maturity issues, legal matters and injury during his college career caused the 2020 Gatorade National High School Player of the Year to drop down draft lists, but he is still highly skilled and has a game that translates well to the NBA. At Eastern Michigan last year, the 6-foot-8 forward averaged 19.2 points (42/33/78 shooting splits), 5.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 33.5 minutes.