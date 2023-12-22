Bates contributed three points (1-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and one assist over nine minutes during Thursday's 123-104 loss to the Pelicans.

Bates has seen most of his playing time in the G League recently, but he made an appearance for the parent club during Thursday's blowout loss. While he's a limited contributor for the Cavaliers, he should see an increased role if he returns to the Charge at some point.