Bates was selected by the Cavaliers with the No. 49 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Maturity issues, legal matters and injury have led to Bates slipping to this point after being an extremely hyped high school prospect. He was the first-ever sophomore in high school to win National Player of the Year. At Eastern Michigan last year, he was named to the All-MAC Third Team while averaging 19.2 points on 41/33/78 shooting, 5.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 33.5 minutes. At this point in the draft, it makes sense for the Cavaliers to shoot for top outcomes.