Mobley (ankle) is good to go for Sunday's game against Miami, Serena Winters of Bally Sports Cleveland reports. Mobley will have a 20-25 minute restriction.

Mobley will return his usual role in the starting lineup Sunday for a Cleveland rotation currently dealing with multi-game absences from Donovan Mitchell (nose), Max Strus (knee) and Dean Wade (knee). Sunday will represent Mobley's first action since March 5.