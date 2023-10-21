Mobley recorded 18 points (8-14 FG, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 29 minutes during Friday's 109-104 preseason win over the Pacers.

Mobley returned to action Friday after sitting out the previous contest for rest purposes. The third-year center is set to start alongside Jarrett Allen (ankle) this season and could establish himself as one of the NBA's truly elite defensive players.