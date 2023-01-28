Mobley closed Friday's 112-100 loss to the Thunder with 23 points (9-18 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and two blocks over 38 minutes.

Mobley notched his second straight double-double, scoring at least 20 points for the third time in his past four games. With Donovan Mitchell (groin) still sidelined, Mobley has taken it upon himself to be more aggressive on the offensive end of the floor. Seen as a potential top-50 player this season, Mobley has been unable to live up to expectations, thus far. However, there is reason for optimism based on his recent play and managers will be hoping he can maintain this momentum, even when Mitchell eventually returns.