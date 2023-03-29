Mobley produced 20 points (10-13 FG, 0-2 FT), 15 rebounds, six assists, four blocks and one steal in 40 minutes during Tuesday's 120-118 loss to the Hawks.

The second-year big man has only five double-doubles in the last 12 games, but three of them have have involved at least 20 points and 15 boards. Mobley's been a terror on the defensive end during that stretch though -- he has 11 blocks in the last three contests and has recorded multiple rejections eight times in that 12-game stretch, averaging 18.9 points, 9.6 boards, 3.8 assists and 2.3 blocks while shooting 59.4 percent from the floor.