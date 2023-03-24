Mobley logged 26 points (11-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 16 rebounds, three assists, four blocks and one steal across 40 minutes during Thursday's 116-114 win over the Nets.

Mobley recorded a double-double for the second time over his last four appearances, a span in which he's reached the 20-point mark twice while also registering multiple blocks three times. The second-year big man also has five double-doubles across 11 March outings, averaging 18.2 points and 9.6 rebounds across 35.5 minutes per game in that span.