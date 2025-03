Mobley, who was rested Tuesday, will be available for Wednesday's game against Miami.

Mobley missed his first game since Jan. 24 on Tuesday, but he's no longer appearing on the injury report for Cleveland. Mobley is on pace to return second-round value in nine-category formats with 18.6 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.6 blocks in 30.0 minutes per contest.