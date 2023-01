Mobley (ankle) is available Wednesday against the Suns, Spencer Davies of BasketballNews.com reports.

Mobley was questionable for Wednesday's matchup after missing the last two games due to an ankle injury and has been cleared to return to action against Phoenix. He scored in double figures in 10 of his 11 appearances prior to his absence, and he averaged 14.2 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 34.1 minutes per game during that time.