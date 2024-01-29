Mobley (knee) is available and will start Monday's game against the Clippers, but he'll be limited to approximately 20-24 minutes of playing time, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Mobley was trending in the right direction ahead of Monday's matchup and has officially been cleared to return from a 22-game absence. While he'll be on a minutes restriction against the Clippers, he'll presumably be able to ramp up his workload over the next few games now that he's back in action.
