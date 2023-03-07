Mobley supplied 25 points (10-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 17 rebounds, one assist and three blocks over 41 minutes during Monday's 118-114 overtime win over the Celtics.

It's the third straight double-double and the 20th of the season for the second-year big man, leaving Mobley one short of the 21 he racked up as a rookie. He could have a lot more, however -- the 21-year-old recorded exactly nine boards in four of the last eight games, averaging 19.1 points, 10.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 blocks over that stretch while shooting 53.4 percent from the floor.