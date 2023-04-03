Mobley supplied 14 points (7-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 16 rebounds, four assists and four blocks across 39 minutes during Sunday's 115-105 victory over the Pacers.

Mobley blocked at least three shots for a fifth straight game and notched his seventh double-double over his past 15 appearances. During that stretch, the second-year forward has averaged 17.8 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.3 blocks in 36.7 minutes.