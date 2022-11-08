Mobley had 26 points (12-18 FG, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and one assist in 34 minutes before fouling out of Monday's 119-117 loss to the Clippers.

Mobley entered the game in a bit of a funk, having shot just 7-for-21 from the field and totaling only 16 points over his previous two contests combined. He bounced back impressively against the Clippers, finishing with a season-high scoring total and finishing two boards shy of a double-double. Mobley has followed up a solid rookie campaign by averaging 15.2 points, 6.6 boards, 2.1 assists and 1.6 blocks through his first 10 contests this season.