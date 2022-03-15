Mobley registered 30 points (13-22 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-6 FT), six rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals in 40 minutes during Monday's 120-111 overtime victory over the Clippers.

In scoring 30 on Monday, Mobley set a new career high in points. He 22 shots also marked a career high. Mobley is averaging 16.2 field-goal attempts per game over his last five contests -- a season best for any five-game stretch. He'll look to stay hot Wednesday against the 76ers.