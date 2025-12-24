Mobley (calf) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Knicks.

Mobley has not played since Dec. 12 due to a Grade 1 left calf strain. The recovery for such an injury is approximately two weeks, so the fifth-year big man has a chance to return for the Cavaliers on Christmas Day. Mobley's status for Thursday may not be officially known until closer to the 12:00 p.m. ET tipoff, but his return would likely result in Dean Wade reverting to a bench role.