default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Mobley (calf) will play in Thursday's game against the Knicks, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Mobley will return for the Cavaliers' Christmas Day matchup after missing five games with a Grade 1 left calf strain. The big man is enjoying a career-best scoring season and was playing at a consistently high level before the injury, averaging 19.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.9 blocks over his previous 10 appearances. Mobley is likely to be on a minutes restriction and will come off the bench with Dean Wade maintaining a starting role.

More News