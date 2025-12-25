Mobley (calf) will play in Thursday's game against the Knicks, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Mobley will return for the Cavaliers' Christmas Day matchup after missing five games with a Grade 1 left calf strain. The big man is enjoying a career-best scoring season and was playing at a consistently high level before the injury, averaging 19.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.9 blocks over his previous 10 appearances. Mobley is likely to be on a minutes restriction and will come off the bench with Dean Wade maintaining a starting role.