Mobley (rest) will be available for Sunday's game against the Hornets.
Mobley got the night off Thursday after averaging 39.1 minutes per game in his last five appearances but will suit up for Sunday's regular-season finale. However, with the Cavaliers locked into the four seed for the playoffs, Mobley could see a reduced workload in the contest.
