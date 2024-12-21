Mobley contributed 15 points (6-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds and four assists across 27 minutes during Friday's 124-101 win over the Bucks.

Donovan Mitchell led the Cavaliers in scoring in this win Friday, but Mobley delivered a solid showing as well while ending just three boards shy of posting a double-double. Mobley has only two double-doubles across seven appearances in December, but he's still putting up a respectable 18.4 points and 7.7 boards per game in that stretch.