Mobley recorded 17 points (7-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds, four blocks, one assist and one steal across 35 minutes during a 101-95 win Saturday versus Atlanta.

Surprisingly, Mobley recorded his first professional double-double before playing four NBA games. The inexperienced rookie is averaging 15.7 points (on a 56.3 field-goal percentage) and 8.3 rebounds. Less surprisingly, he has been a valuable contributor to the Cavaliers' defense. Mobley averaged 3.6 steals-plus-blocks across their last three games.