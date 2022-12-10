Mobley finished with 17 points (5-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 7-9 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal in 41 minutes during Friday's 106-95 loss to the Kings.

Stevens continues to start for the Cavaliers but as of yet, has not been able to translate his playing time into meaningful fantasy value. In fact, over the past month, he sits outside the top 200 despite starting all of his games. His role warrants attention in deeper formats but as for standard leagues, he can be safely overlooked.