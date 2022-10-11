Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff suggested Tuesday that Mobley (ankle) could return before the preseason concludes, Evan Dammarell of SBNation.com reports.

Mobley has just two chances remaining to rejoin the action -- Wednesday versus the Hawks and Friday versus the Magic -- so he must be pretty close to game-ready with the regular season approaching. The big man posted a fantastic rookie campaign in 2021-22, averaging 15.0 points, 8.3 boards and 2.5 assists over 33.8 minutes per tilt, and figures to play a key role again this season on a contending Cavaliers squad.