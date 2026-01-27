Mobley (calf) is expected to miss at least one week, Chris Haynes of NBA TV reports.

Mobley has been diagnosed with a strained left calf, and the star big man could be sidelined for as many as three weeks. With the All-Star break looming in the middle of February, it's possible that the Cavaliers will exercise caution with Mobley. In the meantime, Nae'Qwan Tomlin, Jaylon Tyson and Dean Wade will all be asked to step up in the frontcourt.