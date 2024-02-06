Mobley posted 11 points (5-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 14 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block across 28 minutes during Monday's 136-110 win over Sacramento.

According to Evan Dammarell of FearTheSword.com, head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said prior to the contest that Mobley would be restricted to 26 minutes in his fourth game back from arthroscopic left knee surgery, but the third-year big man slightly exceeded that limit. Mobley's stellar all-around play likely factored into the decision, as he excelled at both limiting Kings big man Domantas Sabonis as a scorer (12 points) while also continuing to shine as a secondary distributor. Mobley has complied 10 assists while committing no turnovers over his last two outings.