Mobley tallied 28 points (12-19 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, four blocks and two steals over 32 minutes in Monday's 128-107 win over Minnesota.

Mobley did it all for Cleveland in Monday's blowout battle, leading all players in scoring and blocks while ending second on the squad in rebounds and assists in a double-double performance. Mobley has taken his game to another level as of late, averaging 28.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 3.0 blocks over his last three contests.