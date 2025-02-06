Mobley contributed 30 points (10-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and four blocks over 34 minutes in Wednesday's 118-115 win over Detroit.

Mobley stepped up and did it all Wednesday with Donovan Mitchell (shoulder) inactive, leading all players in scoring, assists and blocks while ending one rebound short of the double-digit mark. Mobley posted his third game of the year with 30 or more points while matching season-high marks in assists and steals. Mobley has shined as of late, recording at least 20 points and nine rebounds in three of his last five contests.