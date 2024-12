Mobley (ankle) didn't participate in Thursday's practice but was seen putting up stand-still shots, Evan Dammarell of DownEuclid.com reports.

Mobley exited Tuesday's game versus the Heat early due to a sprained left ankle. While Mobley's absence from practice is a bad sign of his availability against Washington on Friday, his ability to engage in some basketball activities could indicate that he has avoided a long-term injury.