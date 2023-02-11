Mobley closed with 28 points (13-18 FG, 2-3 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and three steals in 37 minutes during Friday's 118-107 victory over the Pelicans.

He had his double-double secured by halftime with an impressive array of finishes. With the help of Jarrett Allen, Mobley and the Cavaliers outscored the Pelicans 46-24 inside the paint in the first half. Mobley is in the midst of the best stretch of his season, posting 17.6 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.0 blocks in his previous eight games.