Mobley suffered a left ankle sprain during Tuesday's game versus Boston and will not return, Tom Withers of the Associated Pressreports. He finished with four points (2-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists and two steals in 23 minutes.

Mobley was sporting a heavy limp on his way to the locker room, and the Cavaliers ruled him out pretty quickly. The timing is unfortunate for Cleveland, as they face the Hawks on Wednesday. If Mobley is unable to play, the Cavaliers could look to Georges Niang and Dean Wade to pick up some of those frontcourt minutes.