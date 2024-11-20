Mobley registered 22 points (8-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal over 38 minutes during Tuesday's 120-117 loss to the Celtics.

The Cavs were finally handed their first loss of the season, but it was through no fault of Mobley's as the fourth-year big collected his sixth double-double in 15 appearances. Improved efficiency at the free-throw line has the 23-year-old on track to set a new career high with 18.4 points per game -- he's shooting 83.3 percent from the charity stripe, a huge jump from the 71.9 percent mark he posted in 2023-24.