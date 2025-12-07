Mobley had 18 points (8-19 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 35 minutes during Saturday's 99-94 loss to the Warriors.

Mobley delivered an abysmal performance from beyond the arc, though he still finished as Cleveland's second-leading scorer. The big man was also active on the glass, securing his third consecutive double-double and 12th on the season. Additionally, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year chipped in at least one block for a fourth straight game and is averaging 1.7 swats per tilt through 24 regular-season outings.