Mobley logged 14 points (6-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 14 rebounds, one steal and three blocks across 35 minutes of Wednesday's 94-87 win over Charlotte.

Mobley's 14 rebounds tied his season high and were his most since Nov. 30. Additionally, he blocked at least three shots for the fourth time in five games. During that five-game stretch, he's averaging 15.4 points, 9.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 3.0 blocks. Mobley has 16 double-doubles this season.