Mobley (ankle) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Hawks, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

Mobley left Tuesday's game verus Boston with a significant limp, and he was spotted leaving the arena with crutches. There aren't many other details to work with yet, but there should be more clarity Wednesday evening. In Mobley's expected absence, Dean Wade could see a bump in playing time after his breakout performance against the Celtics.