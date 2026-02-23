Mobley posted 15 points (6-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 25 minutes during Sunday's 121-113 loss to the Thunder.

After missing the last seven games before the All-Star break with a calf strain, Mobley was also held out of Friday's contest against the Hornets on the second half of a back-to-back as he gets eased back into action. The fifth-year forward had played more than 30 minutes in 13 straight games prior to the injury, so the Cavs still appear to be keeping a close eye on his workload. Mobley might be a risky fantasy option until he's free of any restrictions.